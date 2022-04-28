Barcelona are set to move to the Olympic Stadium for the 2023-24 season as the club has confirmed that Camp Nou will undergo renovations.

The Catalan club's home stadium opened back in 1957 and is currently the largest in Europe, with a total capacity of 99,354.

The iconic venue, which will be renamed the Spotify Camp Nou from 2022-23 onwards after the club struck a lucrative sponsorship agreement with the streaming company in March, is now set for a significant upgrade, with the third tier pencilled in for demolition next summer.

What have Barca said about the Camp Nou renovation?

The club have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "Renovation work on the Camp Nou, the epicentre of the Espai Barça project, will begin this June, as soon as the football season has ended, and in accordance with the building permit approved this morning.

"The work will focus on the first and second tier, technological aspects, the environs of the stadium, and exterior urbanisation.

"Actions inside the Camp Nou will include the demolition of the additional structure in the South Goal zone where the Medical Centre was located, restoration work, anti-carbonation and waterproofing of the stands, as well as structural finishes and the improvement and renovation of retransmission systems."

Barca have added on their decision to push their renovation plans back by a year: "As President Joan Laporta said a few weeks ago, given the uncertainties generated by the war in Ukraine, especially with regard to the cost and availability of materials, a precautionary principle is to be observed in order to minimise risks and protect next season’s revenue, but with the least possible impact on the works schedule.

"The demolition of the third tier will therefore go ahead in the summer of 2023, which will win time given the current uncertainty of prices, and will ensure that the Camp Nou can operate at virtually full capacity next season. Demolition any earlier would have meant having to play the 2022/23 season with just 50% of capacity."

Where will Barca play in 2023-24?

Work will be carried out on Camp Nou throughout the 2023-24 campaign with a view to reopening at 50 per cent of its full capacity the following season.

Barca have lined up a temporary home whilst renovations are being undertaken, with Spain's Olympic Stadium, also known as the Lluís Companys Stadium, set to host their matches on a temporary basis.

Based in in Montjuïc, the ground has a capacity of 55,926, and was the main venue for the 1992 Olympic Games.

The Liga giants have also confirmed that they expect renovations on Camp Nou to be fully completed at some point in 2025-26, with a new 360-degree screen set to be included in the final design.

"The future Camp Nou will incorporate state-of-the-art technologies, including a 360º screen inside the ‘bowl’ that will offer a new fan experience," Barca's statement continues.

"The security and vehicle access control systems will also be improved and maximum use will be made of the possibilities offered by 5G connectivity."

