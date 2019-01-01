Barbarouses honours Christchurch shooting victims with heart-warming goal celebration

The Kiwi attacker used the celebration after his strike to remember the horrific incident in his country

Melbourne Victory's New Zealand striker Kosta Barbarouses has honoured the victims of Friday's Christchurch's mosque terrorist attacks with a touching celebration.

After scoring the opening goal on 24 minutes, Barbarouses appeared to imitate the Muslim prayer Sajdah by dropping to his knees and bowing his head.

Victory went on to win the Australian A-League game 2-1 against Brisbane Roar at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, with Barbarouses scoring the second goal in the 39th minute.

The Kiwi attacker showed his emotion about the incident in his homeland when asked about the celebration post-match.

"I'm pretty devastated to be honest. A pretty emotional day," Barbarouses told Fox Sports .

"It doesn’t mean much to them (his goal celebration) but it’s something."

Social media users praised the 29-year-old for his actions in remembering the victims of the horrible event.

A non-Muslim footballer in New Zealand, Kosta Barbarouses pays his respects to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack by performing a Sajdah after scoring a goal #ChristchurchTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/ckAxw8cR5q — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 16, 2019

Thank you for your gesture Kosta #Barbarouses & the sign, for a peaceful coexistence, with our #Muslim neighbors... #MVFC — Absurde_Existenz (@Wiesel_Flink) March 16, 2019

i wonder humanity still exists in this world

A non-Muslim footballer in #NewZealand , Kosta Barbarouses pays his respects to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack by performing a Sajdah after scoring a goal #ChristchurchTerrorAttack #LongLiveHumanity #SayNoToTerrorism pic.twitter.com/Fmd8Gz8Lsr — Syeda Saba (@SyedaSaba12) March 16, 2019

Kiwi striker Kosta Barbarouses shows solidarity to those murdered in #Christchurch terror attacks with the "sujood" whilst celebrating his goal for @gomvfc RESPECT pic.twitter.com/UE7yREZG9O — Alzzzz (@Alz_Tee) March 16, 2019

The death toll from the incident currently stands at 50 people with 50 injured - 36 of whom still remain in hospital.