Banda: Zambia striker part ways with Logrono ahead of China move

The Zambian midfielder is now a free agent after breaking her ties with the Spanish top-flight outfit.

Zambia international Barbra Banda has terminated her contract with Logrono, the Spanish Primera Iberdrola club has announced on Monday.

Banda initially joined the Spanish side for a brief spell in the autumn of 2018 and became the first Zambian to secure a professional contract abroad, scoring nine goals in 17 games.

The 19-year-old, who signed a new three-year contract with the Spanish side last July, can now complete her money-spinning move to the Far East after mutual termination of her contract.

In the 2019-20 season, the Zambia striker has scored seven goals in 11 matches for Gerardo Leon's side, including her first professional hat-trick against Tacon last September.

Despite having two years and six months left on her contract with Logrono, the Spanish side took to their official Twitter handle to announce the release of Banda.​

Desde el @EdfFemenino queremos agradecer a Barbra Banda @BandaBex su implicación, trabajo, compañerismo y talento para con este club riojano a lo largo de toda su trayectoria con nosotros y desearle todo lo mejor dentro de su nuevo reto deportivo, en la Superliga Femenina . pic.twitter.com/SQLu4Bvnl7 — EDF Femenino (@EdfFemenino) January 13, 2020

Having left the Spanish side, Banda, who missed their Sunday's 3-2 loss to is now a free agent and she is expected to join a new club in the coming days in .