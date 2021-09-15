Bamford bemused by FIFA 22 rating as Raphinha ranked Leeds United's best player

The striker has received an upgrade in the latest edition of the game, but has indicated he is still far from satisfied on social media

Partick Bamford has been left bemused by his FIFA 22 rating after Raphinha scored the honour of being ranked as Leeds United's best player.

The FIFA Ratings Collective have started announcing statistics for the latest version of the game ahead of the official launch on October 1.

Several members of the Leeds squad have received upgrades following the club's impressive first season in the Premier League, including Bamford, but he has indicated that he is still not satisfied with his ranking.

What has Bamford said about his FIFA 22 rating?

Bamford was only rated at 71 in FIFA 21, but he has now been bumped up to 78 after netting 17 goals in 37 top-flight appearances last term.

However, the 28-year-old is only joint-fourth in the overall player rankings at Leeds alongside Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo, with strike partner Rodrigo at 79, Kalvin Phillips getting an 81 grade and Brazilian winger Raphinha coming in at 82.

Bamford took to social media to vent his frustration, quoting the club's official press release on Twitter with an emoji-laden caption:

In a video posted on social media, Phillips was evidently not happy either, jokingly telling 'the FIFA guy' what he thought of his 81 rating.

"Is this the FIFA guy?" says Phillips. "My FIFA rating's a shambles!"

😠🤣 "𝐈𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐠𝐮𝐲?!?" pic.twitter.com/B1qDcbn6ms — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 14, 2021

Who are Leeds United's best players on FIFA 22?

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Raphinha RM 82 Kalvin Phillips CDM 81 Rodrigo CAM 79 Jack Harrison LM 78 Junior Firpo LB 78 Patrick Bamford ST 78 Diego Llorente CB 77 Daniel James RM 77 Robin Koch CB 77 Illan Meslier GK 77

Who are the best Premier League players on FIFA 22?

Raphinha may be the highest-rated player at Leeds, but he hasn't made the Premier League's overall top 10 list which is headed by Manchester United's returning talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne - who have both been graded at 91.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante are at 90, with the former's team-mate Son Heung-min and Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk just below with ratings of 89.

City goalkeeper Ederson has also been classified at 89, while United's Bruno Fernandes (88), Liverpool's Andy Robertson (87) and fellow Anfield full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) complete the all-star Premier League top ten for FIFA 22.