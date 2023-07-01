Balogun's back! USMNT star dons New York Yankees jersey as he returns to London ahead of transfer decision

Arsenal forward and USMNT star Folarin Balogun was spotted in London donning a New York Yankees shirt.

Balogun dons New York Yankees jersey

Back in London after national team duty

Likely to move away from Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker who recently pledged international allegiance to the United States, is back in London from national team duty. Balogun posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account while training in a New York Yankees jersey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old has returned to Arsenal after a year-long loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims where he scored 21 goals. After returning to England, he has hinted at leaving Arsenal despite being under contract with them until 2025. Several top European clubs are chasing the forward at the moment, namely, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Marseille, RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace.

WHAT NEXT? With Arsenal having players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in their ranks now, it is unlikely that they can guarantee regular game time to Balogun and would rather prefer cashing in on the player this summer.