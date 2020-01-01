‘Bale makes Spurs’ frontline as strong as Liverpool’s’ – Berbatov expects ‘amazing player’ to shine alongside Kane & Son

The former Tottenham striker, who once played alongside the Weslhman in north London, is excited to see a homecoming loan deal pushed through

The addition of Gareth Bale to ’s ranks alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son will mean that Jose Mourinho has an attacking unit to rival the best in the business, including , claims Dimitar Berbatov.

Spurs are seemingly on the verge of pushing through a stunning deal with that will return a familiar face to north London.

Having left the Premier League for La Liga in 2013, Bale has spent the last seven years working under the brightest of spotlights at Santiago Bernabeu.

He has enjoyed many memorable highs during his time with the Blancos, but frustration and disappointment have become all too familiar themes for the Welshman of late.

That has edged him towards the exits, with Tottenham happy to throw open their doors again for a man who cemented a standing as one of the finest players on the planet during an initial spell on their books.

Bale appears set to rejoin Spurs on an initial loan agreement, with the 31-year-old seeking out the regular game time that will allow him to rekindle a lost spark.

Berbatov expects the Welshman to thrive back in the Premier League, with Mourinho piecing together a forward line that will be the envy of many in world football.

The former Tottenham striker, who spent the 2007-08 season working alongside Bale, told Betfair: “It’s hard to say that this alone will make Spurs title challengers, but it is a sign to the world that they can do serious business. The players in the squad will be encouraged, and so will potential signings.

“Bale, Kane, Son, Dele Alli. Managers would kill for this frontline. On paper, they now have the strongest front-line in the league along with Liverpool.

“Bale is probably already texting Harry Kane and other Spurs players, chatting and looking forward to linking up.”

Berbatov added: “It’s great news for everyone involved.

“Gareth loves Spurs, it’s where he first showed the world what he can do.

“Quality never disappears. At 31, he still has the ability to play a crucial role at Spurs. This is a step back in the right direction for an amazing player.”