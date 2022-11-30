'I'll keep going as long as I can' - Bale offers update on his future after Wales exit World Cup

Wales captain Gareth Bale spoke about his future after being knocked out of World Cup 2022 following a 3-0 defeat to England.

Bale forced off against England

Suffers hamstring injury

Says he's not retiring yet

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale was substituted at half-time of Wales' loss due to a hamstring injury, sparking fears he could have played his last game. However, the LAFC forward has insisted he is not thinking about retiring yet and wants to keep on playing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'll keep going as long as I can and as long as I'm wanted," he told BBC Sport. "So, it's a difficult moment now obviously but we go again. We have a qualification campaign starting in March. We have a few months to get away from international football now which is obviously disappointing, we'd love to have stayed longer, but we go again in March. I hope to be involved, yes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale is heading towards the end of his career but does not seem ready to hang up his boots just yet. His words will be welcomed by Wales ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as the forward is his country's most-capped player and the Dragons' record goalscorer and remains vital to their hopes of success.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Of all the players to have started three games at the 2022 World Cup so far, only Almoez Ali (71) has had fewer touches of the ball than Wales' Gareth Bale (77), who made just seven in the first half against England before being substituted.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The forward is contracted to LAFC until next summer and now has some time off as the new MLS season does not start until February, while Wales' next fixture is in March 2023 against Croatia in qualifying for Euro 2024.