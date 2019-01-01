Bale & James snubbed for RB Salzburg friendly as Real Madrid futures remain uncertain
Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have not been named in Real Madrid's squad to face RB Salzburg in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday evening as the pair continue to face uncertainty over their respective futures at the club.
It became public knowledge in July that Bale had agreed a deal to move to China with Jiangsu Suning, but Madrid refused to let the four-time Champions League winner leave without a significant transfer fee.
The Welshman had hoped the club, at which he is clearly not in manager Zinedine Zidane's plans, would let him leave cheaply as Chinese clubs must pay a 100 per cent tax on significant transfer fees.
Rather than getting Bale's already sizeable wage off their books, however, Los Blancos stood strong, scuppering a move that would reportedly have earned the wantaway winger an incredible €1 million (£900k/$1.1m) per week.
Following that, the club announced that Bale had been 'too ill' to travel to Munich for Madrid's Audi Cup exertions, but Zidane was forced to comment on a photo that had allegedly pictured the attacker playing golf in the Spanish capital while his team-mates were playing in Germany.
More to follow...