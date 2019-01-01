Bakambu scores two-minute brace to boost Beijing Guoan’s title hopes

The DR Congo forward stretched his goalscoring run in the Chinese top-flight to four goals in three games as his team aims to win the league crown

Cedric Bakambu scored a brace on Wednesday to boost Beijing Guoan’s push for the Chinese title.

The Beijing outfit defeated Guangzhou R&F 4-1 in their penultimate league fixture of the season with Bakambu scoring two goals within two minutes.

Article continues below

Three minutes after Renato Augusto's opener, the former attacker doubled the visitors' lead at the Yuexiushan Stadium and then bagged his second of the day in the 33rd minute.

Bakambu has now scored 10 goals in 15 top-flight matches this term and his contribution kept Beijing Guoan’s title hopes alive as they move two points behind league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

Bruno Genesio's men have gathered 67 points after 29 games and they will be aiming to end their 2019 season on a winning note when they host Shandong Luneng on Sunday.