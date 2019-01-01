'Bailly's injury was a blessing' - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand

The Cote d’Ivoire international delivered an unimpressive showing before he was replaced after picking an injury

legend Rio Ferdinand believes ‘it was a blessing’ in disguise that Eric Bailly had to come off against following an uninspiring display.

The 24-year-old was handed a starting role as a right-back against the leaders in their 3-1 win at Parc des Princes.

The Ivorian defender delivered an unimpressive showing in the unfamiliar role and paid less attention as Juan Bernat sneaked in at the far-post to pull PSG level after Romelu Lukaku had put the Red Devils in front.

However, with 36 minutes into the tie, the former man suffered an injury and was replaced by Diogo Dalot - prompting a reshuffle on the right wing as Ashley Young dropped back to accomodate the youngster on the flank.

"It would have been negligent to keep Bailly on the pitch to be honest,” Ferdinand said on BT Sports.

"It's a blessing he got injured and had to come off."

The victory at Parc des Princes saw the Red Devils qualify for the quarter-final of the competition on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Manchester United will now shift their focus to their next game against at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.