'Bailly's injury was a blessing' - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes ‘it was a blessing’ in disguise that Eric Bailly had to come off against Paris Saint-Germain following an uninspiring display.
The 24-year-old was handed a starting role as a right-back against the Ligue 1 leaders in their 3-1 Champions League win at Parc des Princes.
The Ivorian defender delivered an unimpressive showing in the unfamiliar role and paid less attention as Juan Bernat sneaked in at the far-post to pull PSG level after Romelu Lukaku had put the Red Devils in front.
However, with 36 minutes into the tie, the former Villarreal man suffered an injury and was replaced by Diogo Dalot - prompting a reshuffle on the right wing as Ashley Young dropped back to accomodate the youngster on the flank.
"It would have been negligent to keep Bailly on the pitch to be honest,” Ferdinand said on BT Sports.
"It's a blessing he got injured and had to come off."
The victory at Parc des Princes saw the Red Devils qualify for the quarter-final of the competition on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.
Manchester United will now shift their focus to their next Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.