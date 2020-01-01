Bailly delighted as Manchester United end 2020 with victory

The Ivory Coast international has reacted to his side’s win over Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at Old Trafford

Eric Bailly has expressed his delight after ended 2020 with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Tuesday’s Premier League game.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game moments before full-time after he was set up by Bruno Fernandes.

The international made his third Premier League start and fourth league appearance of the season for the Red Devils and helped them to keep a clean sheet in the encounter.

More teams

The win ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjar’s men moved to the second spot on the Premier League table after gathering 30 points from 15 games.

Bailly has taken to social media to share his feelings after his side ended 2020, which was dominated by the coronavirus outbreak, with a win.

“A clean sheet and a victory - good way to end a year to forget. We are coming for you, 2021,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

Bailly has been with Manchester United since the summer of 2016 when he arrived from Spanish club .

The centre-back has, however, struggled to firmly establish himself at Old Trafford due to injury problems, playing only 58 Premier League games for the club so far.

He made four league appearances for United last season due to a knee injury and in the current campaign, he has featured seven times across all competitions.

Despite his struggle with injuries, the 26-year-old was handed a new deal by the Red Devils and expressed his appreciation to the club.

Article continues below

“For me it was very important. At a time when I was suffering a little bit and struggling with my injury, the club showed great confidence, enough to extend my contract, and it gives me a real feeling of prestige to be able to continue being part of this squad and this club,” he told the club website.

“The feeling then is that I want to pay back that faith and confidence they’ve shown in me and being part of something here.”

The defender will hope to reciprocate the good gesture by the club in 2021, starting with their first game of the year against .