Bafana Bafana international Tau scores on debut for Anderlecht

The Witbank-born player helped the Purple and White record their maiden win of the campaign

international Percy Tau made a dream start to life at his new club RSC .

The 26-year-old forward scored for the Belgian powerhouse as they secured a 3-1 victory over Sint-Truidense in a First Division A clash on Sunday evening.

Tau was making his competitive debut for the Purple and White, having recently joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side and Hove Albion.

The speedy player was introduced in the 64th minute with Anderlecht leading 2-0 against the Canaries inside an empty Lotto Park, with First Division A matches being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the visitors pulled one back through -born Congolese striker Nelson Balongo with two minutes left on the clock.

Tau had other ideas as the former Witbank Spurs player sealed the hosts' 3-1 win with a late goal in stoppage time.

DR Congo-born Landry Dimata and Bohdan Mykhaylichenko scored the other two goals for the nine-time Belgian Cup champions.

The victory took the Purple and White to the third spot on the league standings having accumulated four points from their first two matches this season.

Anderlecht decided to sign Tau after the team failed to qualify for this season's Uefa competitions having finished eighth on the 2019/20 First Division A standings.

The campaign had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Tau's former team, , were handed the league title.

Tau played 18 matches in the league for Brugge while on loan from Brighton, who signed him from at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

The left-footed player hit the back of the net three times and registered four assists for Brugge and he left the club with a league winners medal.

Anderlecht, who are coached by legend Vincent Kompany, will be hoping that Tau inspires them to their first league title since 2017.

The Purple and While are the most successful Belgian team having won a record 34 league trophies.

Anderlecht are Tau's third Belgian club since he left Sundowns having also spent some time with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on loan from Brighton during the 2018/19 campaign.