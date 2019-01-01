Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau wins Proximus League Player of the Season award

The 24-year-old frontman moved to Belgium at the start of the season, but he quickly adapted to his surroundings

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has won the Proximus League Player of the Season award following his scintillating first season with Belgian second division side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Tau only moved to Europe at the beginning of the season from after forcing a move to Premier League side & Hove Albion.

He was immediately loaned out to Belgian second tier team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise by his parent club after failing to acquire his work UK permit.

While his move to was seen a step in the wrong direction for his blossoming career, Tau grabbed the opportunity with both hands, shining for his club throughout the 2018/19 season.

He featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise and found the back of the net 11 times.

During that period, the Witbank-born star grabbed 13 assists, sending a strong message to his detractors that he was ready to make it big in Europe.

With his latest success, Tau has certainly gained recognition across Belgium, and he will hope to take his football career to the next level in the upcoming season.

More to follow...