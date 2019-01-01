Badu fit to play again after fourth months out with life-threatening condition

The Ghana midfielder has been cleared to return to action having been on the sidelines with a serious health issue

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is finally going to return to the pitch, having been cleared fit to play having suffered from a pulmonary embolism.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since August when he was struck by the illness and subsequently hospitalised.

He has been under close medical watch since then, with the doctors now giving him the go ahead to begin playing football again.

"After the latest, recent visits to specialists which were passed by the player - Emmanuel Badu is cleared to return to full training," read a club statement as reported by the BBC.

Badu is on loan at Hellas Verona from . He is yet to feature this term and missed out on the 2019 because of injury.

His last involvement was with the Little Zebras towards the end of last season having been out on the sidelines with injury earlier.

He made a total of four appearances culminating to just 161 minutes on the pitch during the previous campaign.