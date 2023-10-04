Bad news for Barcelona! Star striker Robert Lewandowski forced off after crunching challenge early in Champions League clash with Porto

Barcelona suffered a major blow in their Champions League clash with Porto, as star striker Robert Lewandowski was forced off with injury.

Striker downed by strong challenge

Limped off in first half

His replacement Torres scored opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski went down clutching his left leg after a tough tackle from Porto's David Carmo. After treatment the Polish forward was replaced by Ferran Torres and spotted with an ice pack strapped to his left ankle on the bench. Torres went on to put Barca ahead at the Dragao to give the visitors a hard-earned half-time lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Losing Lewandowski would come as a blow to Barca but the timing could be worse with just a visit to basement dwellers Granada to come before club football pauses for the international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? Barca fans will await news of their leading goal-scorer, although early reports were promising with Cadena SER journalist Adria Albets reporting that the injury was not serious.