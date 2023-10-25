Bad news for Barcelona! Joao Felix limps off against Shakhtar Donetsk with El Clasico just three days away

Joao Felix limped off with an apparent injury in Barcelona's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk - just days ahead of El Clasico.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese international started in his side's group stage match at Camp Nou but was withdrawn 15 minutes from time with what looked like an injury problem. His side secured a 2-1 win thanks to goals of Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez, with Heorhii Sudakov scoring for the visitors, but this may throw Felix's chances of facing Real Madrid on Saturday into doubt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has impressed so far in his season-long loan spell from Atletico Madrid, scoring three goals and providing four assists for Barcelona. But the former Chelsea loanee could be in a race to be fit for El Clasico this weekend. Madrid are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Girona, with Barcelona a point back in third.

WHAT NEXT? After the Madrid game, Barca take on Real Sociedad in La Liga on November 4.