Azpilicueta tells Mount he'll have plenty more chances to win FA Cup after latest Chelsea penalty agony

Cesar Azpilicueta believes that Mason Mount will overcome his penalty heartbreak against Liverpool and lift the FA Cup at some point in his career.

The 23-year-old saw his penalty saved by Alisson in the shootout, with Konstantinos Tsimikas subsequently winning it for Liverpool after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes at Wembley.

Having also missed himself, the Chelsea captain spoke to the media and backed Mount to overcome a painful moment.

What did Azpilicueta say about Mount?

"I missed my penalty as well," Azpilicueta said. "It’s not just Mason, we are all together here. We had the list [of takers] and we all felt confident and we wanted to shoot. This time it happened (the missed penalties).

"I’m sure Mason will have a lot of chances [to win the FA Cup]. He’s a young player. I’m sure he will [be okay]. It’s part of football. We are the first ones who are hurt.

"We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty and make our fans happy. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen. We have to put our heads up and go for the next one."

To make matters worse for the England international, the defeat means that he has lost six finals in a row at Wembley for Chelsea, England and Derby County.

What does Azpilicueta think about Chelsea falling short?

It has been a busy season for Chelsea, who will play a joint-most 63 games once the season is over.

On top of that, a club-record six matches have gone to extra time. The Blues have the Club World Cup and Super Cup to show for their efforts, but the 32-year-old admits that they've suffered pain this season.

"We got over the line in the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup," he added. "It’s the highest level.

"There is a fine line where two centimetres can be the difference between hitting the post and going out or hitting the post and going in. Sometimes it’s like this.

"It’s difficult to describe because now the level in football is higher and higher. The margins are shorter and every detail counts.

"Of course, it hurts when you arrive at penalties after two big games against Liverpool in the final (FA Cup and Carabao Cup) and lose."

