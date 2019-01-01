Alex raring to push Kedah to the final after agonising year

Many thought he was done and dusted but Azamuddin is showing that even at 34, he still have what it takes at the highest level.

It had been a torturous year for Azamuddin Akil who sees it like him coming back from the dead after a long hard battle against injury. But it was a fight he was willing to take which also included not taking any salary in the first five months with , he even had to dig from his own pocket to cover the cost of treatment and recovery.

But it was all worthwhile for Azamuddin when he became the hero for Kedah in the first leg of the semi-final as his contributions helped his team stay in the hunt ahead of the trip to Darul Makmur Stadium this Saturday for the second leg.

"A season that has been very difficult as a player and there were a lot of sacrifices for me and my family through this recovery period. I didn't take a salary for five months even though I had to pay for recovery treatment with Kedah helping in terms of physiotherapy and medical.

"I have to thank Kedah for keeping faith in my and supported my career. After the , I really wanted to help the team into the Malaysia Cup final. Everyone knows the history of the Malaysia Cup and it's not easy for any player to experience a final. Some have played more than 10 years and never got that experience.

"I've been there before but I really want to go to the final one more time," said Azamuddin.

The 34-year-old came on during the first half of the first leg when Kedah were trailing 0-2 to and it was a substitution that completely changed the nature of the match against his former side. Azamuddin's contribution was telling and he got his hand in creating two of Kedah's goals.

That has led to Azamuddin getting a swell of support from the fans, many of whom wants head coach Aidil Sharin to field the experienced forward right from the start in Kuantan. Despite his good momentum, Azamuddin knows well enough that he can only put in the work in training and hope that it influences Aidil to make the call.

"There's no problem for me to be starting or on the bench, I'll follow the coach's instructions but for sure if I'm selected, I promise to make sure Kedah reach the final. I'm thankful to the coaches who took a gamble with me when the team was trailing and I'm happy to have been able to repay their faith.

"We must look at the 3-3 with positivity. We showed that we wouldn't give up and it could be a situation that puts the pressure on Pahang not us," added Azamuddin.

