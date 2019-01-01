Ayoze Pérez: Come and get me!

Ayoze Pérez scored a hat-trick to give Newcastle 3 points against Southampton and secure his side's place in the Premier League next season.

Pérez’s hat-trick was Newcastle's first in the Premier League since October 2015, when Georginio Wijnaldum scored four times against . Wijnaldum since has moved to and is on to potentially win a and Premier League medal.

The Spaniard sits 16th in the all-time Newcastle Premier League goal scores table. He’s scored 32 goals in all competitions for the Magpies. His trademark celebration, sticking his fingers in his ears, was copied by ’s Philippe Coutinho last week. The 25-year-old’s performance has yet again has shown other clubs his qualities in front of goal.

Article continues below

⚽️⚽️⚽️ What a day! So happy for score my first hat-trick in the @premierleague! 🏆



👉🏼😊👈🏼 pic.twitter.com/m080Ax04SF — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) April 20, 2019

As the season comes to a close both Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez and striker Ayoze Pérez may be looking to move on in the summer. It’s clear Rafa Benitez is not getting the reassurances and investment he needs to take Newcastle any further. The once manager has done a fantastic job with the little resources he’s had to keep Newcastle in the Premier League. He has managed to get the best out of Pérez again this season. Both Spaniards are the Toon fans favourite and them departing would leave Newcastle needing a large rebuild process. Several clubs have shown interest in Pérez while Benitez last week told BBC he wanted to manage until he was 70 and compete in the Champions League again.



It might be all change at Newcastle this summer with rumours of Matt Ritchie being sold, Salomon Rondom and Kenedy’s loan deals not being made a permanent.