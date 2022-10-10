'I am quite violent' - Auxerre manager Jean-Marc Furlan explains why he showed middle finger to Clermont Foot fans

Auxerre manager Jean-Marc Furlan has explained why he showed his middle finger to opposing fans during his side's defeat to Clermont Foot.

Auxerre manager sent off

Flipped off opposition supporters

Clermont beat Auxerre 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Furlan was sent off for swearing at the home fans in second-half stoppage time. After the game, he offered a bizarre explanation for his actions, revealing his violent nature and claiming that the Clermont supporters insulted him first.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 64-year-old manager stated after the match: "I went to the referee because I didn’t think there were enough fouls for us. When I stood up, the crowd insulted me, so I turned around and flipped them off. As a result, the ref sent me off.

“You don’t know me. Because if you knew me, you would see that I have no brain. I am quite violent in my behaviour when it comes to football. Do I regret this attitude? No not at all. The sanction will probably be very heavy but it doesn’t matter: you do your work during the week, not on the bench. If there are 8,000 people there, you can shout all you want, but nobody hears you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French manager is likely face a lengthy suspension as his actions towards the crowd should fall under violent conduct as per Ligue 1 regulations. The result leaves Auxerre down in 16th and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUXERRE? Winless in their last six games, Auxerre next face Nice in Ligue 1 on October 16.