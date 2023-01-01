WATCH: Aurier shows poacher's instinct to draw Nottingham Forest level against sloppy Chelsea

Serge Aurier, a right-back by trade, showed instincts of a veteran striker as he expertly netted Nottingham Forest's equaliser against Chelsea..

Forest behind early on

Cranked up the pressure in second-half

Aurier rewarded fans with expert finish

WHAT HAPPENED? After going behind to a first-half Raheem Sterling strike, Nottingham Forest responded superbly well. Buoyed by the City Ground crowd as well as being up against a lacklustre Chelsea, they finally got their leveller through Aurier who controlled and volleyed through Kepa's legs following a Willy Boly flick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The New Year's Day clash was the first top-flight meeting between the to sides since February 1999, the season in which Forest were relegated. That ended up in a 3-1 Chelsea victory but their performance today didn't really warrant a repeat.

WHAT NEXT FOR NOTTINGHAM FOREST? Their Premier League survival won't be decided on games against the bigger sides. However, points against teams they're not expected to beat will be welcomed with open arms. They travel to Southampton on Wednesday, a game which they'll fancy their chances in.