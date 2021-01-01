Aurier: My time at Tottenham is up and I want PSG move

The Ivory Coast international admits that his first choice is a switch back to Parc des Princes - but he is not discounting anything

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier admits that he is set to depart the club this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a return to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but AC Milan and Spanish clubs are also interested in his services.

Aurier, meanwhile, has indicated that it is time to move on from Spurs.

What did he say?

“Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months,” he told L’Equipe.

“I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

“I’ve never hidden by desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it.

“But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone.

“But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice.”

Aurier on Pochettino

A move back to PSG could see him reunite with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, though the Argentine coach could leave this summer.

But Aurier says the pair have a good relationship and believes Pochettino could thrive in the French capital if he stays.

“We had a great relationship, despite what happened,” he said. “There was no serious problem between us but you are never the happiest player when you’re not on the pitch.

“I’ve always respected his work and his choices. I took pleasure in the style he wanted to play – and it’s the one he wants in Paris too.

“Physically, we were monsters. At PSG, we’ll really see his hand next season.”

