Augusto Fernandez: I didn't go to China from Atletico for the football

The Argentina international midfielder featured only 21 times in La Liga for the Spanish side and has said the CSL is underrated

Augusto Fernandez admits he did not swap for Beijing Renhe for the football, but nevertheless believes the Chinese is underrated.

international Fernandez spent two years playing under Diego Simeone at Atletico, joining in January 2016 as cover for Tiago following the midfielder's leg break.

However, he tore his anterior cruciate ligament the following September and made just 21 appearances for the club before heading to Beijing.

Fernandez, who is back in Madrid following the expiration of his contract in and has opened an Argentine restaurant, acknowledged he could have remained at Atleti had he wanted.

"I'm not going to be a hypocrite; I didn't go to for the football. I had two years left on my Atletico contract and Cholo [Simeone] loved me," he told Radio Continental.

"Chinese football is underrated. People think it's played with a paper ball. Go run at a Chinese person, hit a Chinese person and see who wins. The Chinese are fast and aggressive.

"Chinese football was for me an experience like life. Rare, different. So different.

"I went to compete, to train. You don't earn the respect of the Chinese with what you did in the past, with your name. You earn it by training well and producing results.

"Chinese football is fast but has a lot of tactical deficiencies. If you don't quit, you earn respect."

Beijing won just three CSL games in 2019 and finished bottom of the table, suffering relegation to League One.

The 34-year-old, who also featured for River Plate, , Velez Sarsfield and during his playing career, turned out 33 times in the CSL, scoring three goals.

He also made his mark on the international stage, where he has featured 16 times in total for Argentina, netting his only goal in a 4-0 friendly win over Guatemala in June 2013.

Indeed, he was a member of the squad that finished runners-up at the 2014 World Cup and was again in the pool that made it to the final of the 2016 Copa America only to suffer defeat at the hands of .