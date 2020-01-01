Aubameyang’s goals remind Ferdinand and Keown of Arsenal legend Henry

The Gabon international scored twice for the Gunners to give them a genuine shot at winning silverware for the first time in three years

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reminded former and defenders Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand of Thierry Henry after his brace in the 2-0 semi-final win over at Wembley on Saturday.

The Gunners came into the clash on the back of a 2-1 Premier League win over which ensured the newly-crowned champions would not be able to beat the record points haul of 100 set by City in 2017-18.

Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead in the 19th minute after getting assisted by international Nicolas Pepe. Revived Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney then found Auba for the second with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Mikel Arteta’s men will face either Manchester United or in the final for a chance to lift a record-extending 14th FA Cup crown, last lifting it in 2017 after seeing off the Blues 2-1.

Aubameyang has now scored 66 goals in 106 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from in 2018, 25 of them recorded this season.

Henry is the club’s all-time top scorer with 228 goals in 377 appearances and is presently the manager of Major League Soccer outfit .

“This really reminds me of Thierry Henry when he’s running through there in full flow, he opens his body out,” Keown said on BT Sport .

“I wonder if Arteta was saying in that last drinks break that team talk we might need to score again and we need to do better from our breaks.

“They couldn’t have done any better than that fantastic break and a great goal on the counter-attack.”

Ferdinand echoed Keown’s thoughts about Aubameyang’s goal which was reminiscent of the types of goals Henry scored while in north London.

“It’s a great goal, the composure was fantastic - played on by Mendy. The young centre-half, Garcia, has got to see that - you’ve got to know who you’re playing against,” he told BT Sport .

“When there are players who are willing to run in behind you, you’ve got to try to cover that area, but once he’s in there, he reminds you a bit of Thierry [Henry] when he’s bearing down on goal like that.

“He just opens himself up and places it through the keeper’s legs, fantastic finish.”

Another former Gunner in Robin van Persie, equally speaking on BT Sport , waxed lyrical about Aubameyang especially the technique involved in his second goal.

"To hit this with the outside of his foot is really special because most players here go with their left," the Dutchman said.

"It shows you how great he is to go for the most difficult solution.

"To go there with a bounce, with the outside of his foot, the chances of this ball going in are really slim. So it just tells you how great a player he is.

“It was a great pass from Tierney. Aubameyang sees where the danger is and then he has the pace, as well as the control. He takes the extra touch just to find the space through the legs.

“What I really like as well is that just before he takes his shot, he takes a quick look. Nine out of ten strikers don’t do that.

“Even when he’s under pressure and the defender is coming in, he still has that look to see if someone else is more open to score the goal.

Article continues below

“He’s looking to see if Lacazette is free - if he’s open to pass the ball to - and then in the split second he decides to take the shot because he’s in a better position.

“Most strikers don’t really find the time to have that look.”

Arsenal will next do battle against relegation strugglers and in the Premier League with the hope of sealing a spot next season.