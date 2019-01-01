'Aubameyang will be sad watching the Champions League on TV' - Dortmund chief Watzke takes aim at Arsenal star

The striker left the Bundesliga outfit last year but has yet to take part in Europe's top club competition with the Gunners

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has taken aim at striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, suggesting he only left the German club for money and taunting him over his lack of football.

Aubameyang was prolific during a four-and-a-half-year spell with Dortmund, leaving the club in January 2018 to join up with the Gunners for a then-club-record fee of £56 million ($69m).

The Gabon international has continued his free-scoring ways at the Emirates Stadium, netting 49 times in all competitions with the Gunners since making his debut.

Though he has been prolific in front of goal, Aubameyang has seen Arsenal finish outside of the top four in each of his first two seasons with the club.

After a run of 20 straight seasons finishing in the top four, Arsenal finished in sixth place in 2017-18 and then finished fifth last term.

That has meant that while Aubameyang's former side Dortmund have been competing in the Champions League, the striker has had to settle for play instead.

Watzke was not shy in highlighting this difference between Aubameyang's past and current clubs, also suggesting the 30-year-old had money on his mind when he left Signal Iduna Park last year.

"Of course it is hard to keep a player in the face of such sums,” Watzke told Suddeutsche Zeitung. “Some go to clubs because of this money, where they have not played Champions League for years.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who plays great at Arsenal, will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account, but on Wednesdays, will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television.”

Article continues below

Aubameyang has begun the 2019-20 season well, scoring seven times in seven league appearances thus far, with Arsenal currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners will continue their Europa League campaign on Thursday when they host Standard Liege at the Emirates, before returning to league action on Sunday when they welcome Bournemouth.

Dortmund, meanwhile are eighth in the table but only three points behind first-place after finishing second behind the Bavarians last term.