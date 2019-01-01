Aubameyang urges Emery to put faith in Lacazette partnership

The Arsenal forward feels there are plenty of benefits to be had for the top four-chasing Gunners if they continue to field two strikers in tandem

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged Arsenal boss Unai Emery to keep faith with a two-man strike force after being deployed alongside Alexandre Lacazette against Chelsea.

Two proven frontmen have often graced the same starting XI for the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger and Emery have, however, rarely placed their trust in playing the pair down the middle together.

Either Aubameyang or Lacazette is often forced to fill a wide attacking role or a deep-lying forward post – with a lone frontman selection favoured.

Arsenal did, however, go with two up top against Chelsea and put in another notable derby display as they secured a 2-0 win to close to within three points of the Premier League’s top four.

Lacazette opened the scoring in a crucial clash for the Gunners, while Aubameyang went close to a 15th top-flight effort of the season, and it is hoped that their partnership will be maintained.

“It was really nice,” said Aubameyang.

“I think we did a lot of runs, a lot of efforts for the team, we worked a lot and of course we are happy when we play together because we have such a good feeling between us. It was cool.”

Quizzed on whether they can continue working in tandem, the Gabon international added: “Why not? Sincerely, I hope so because when you have a striker like Alex near to you then he’s really good to play with. I hope we will play more games together.

“Since I joined Arsenal he was here and he came to me and talked to me and now we are going well, we have the same vision about football and I love him! He’s a great guy.

“It is nice between us, it’s not a bad rivalry, we are friends. When one is going well the other is happy and that’s the most important thing, to do well.”

While Aubameyang was unable to add to his own impressive goal tally against Chelsea, he did contribute to a priceless success.

Arsenal are now very much back in the hunt for Champions League qualification, while they also have an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United to come on Friday and a Europa League last-32 contest with BATE approaching in February.

“I can do a bit more. I hope I will. I try to. I hope I will do it,” added Aubameyang.

“This win was very important. We knew that it was important to get a result. It’s a very good win for us because now we are only three points from Chelsea. We’re not far. We will try to keep the distance very low.

“This gives us a lot of confidence that we can finish the season well.”