Aubameyang scores, Iwobi missing as Arsenal secure crucial win against Valencia
Mouctar Diakhaby handed the Spanish side an early lead at Emirates Stadium but the Gunners levelled matters 14 minutes later through Alexandre Lacazette.
The Frenchman put the Gunners ahead seven minutes later before Aubameyang handed Unai Emery’s men a solid first leg advantage with his late minute effort.
Head Auba heels 🤸♂️— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 2, 2019
When you've just scored your 25th goal of the season 😆
🏆 #UEL pic.twitter.com/YKTZNBTiDu
28 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 28 goals in his 27 starts for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions (22 goals, 6 assists). Wakanda. #ARSVAL pic.twitter.com/IUTIIpGTbh— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2019
Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi and Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny were unused substitutes as Arsenal need just a draw to reach the Europa League final.
The duo would be hoping to play a part when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion in the penultimate Premier League game of the season on Sunday.