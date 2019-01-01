Aubameyang named new Arsenal captain as Xhaka stripped of armband

The Switzerland star has seen his tenure in charge brought to an abrupt end after clashes with supporters at the Emirates Stadium

Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the captaincy, manager Unai Emery has confirmed, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking over the armband.

Xhaka, who was named the Gunners' permanent skipper in late September, succeeded Laurent Koscielny in the role.

But he has struggled to perform regularly since and has increasingly clashed with supporters in recent weeks, with the international left out of this week's squad.

More to follow...