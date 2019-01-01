Aubameyang & Lacazette accused of going missing in big games by former Arsenal striker

The Gabonese and French forwards are talismanic figures for the Gunners, but Charlie Nicholas says they need to offer more when it really matters

need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to step up against , with Charlie Nicholas suggesting that the pair “sometimes do not turn up” in big games.

The Gunners continue to lean heavily on their prolific frontmen.

Aubameyang has taken on captaincy duties this season, while adding another 13 goals to his impressive tally.

Lacazette, who has endured fitness issues in 2019-20, has chipped in with six – including four in his last four appearances.

Arsenal will be looking for more of the same when they face the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday, but questions are being asked of whether they can deliver.

Former Gunners star Nicholas believes a leaky defence will continue to cause problems for interim boss Freddie Ljungberg, while proven frontmen need to prove that they can produce when it matters most.

“We can guarantee goals in this one,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Man City posted an emphatic win midweek but have major problems at the back.

“The Arsenal strikers looked as though they were more up for it and are scoring [in a 3-1 win over West Ham]. Bukayo Saka played his part in the draw at Standard Liege, as did Gabriel Martinelli off the bench - we have some real promising youngsters.

“These are the games that they haven't got a result in and I am not expecting one here.

“Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sometimes do not turn up in these games, if they get picked that is.

“I really have sympathy for Bernd Leno. He is a top-class goalkeeper but he will make mistakes as all goalkeepers do.

“He is playing behind a defence who do not protect him. There will be loads of goals in this.”

Arsenal will welcome City to Emirates Stadium sat ninth in the Premier League table.

They are seven points adrift of the Champions League places, but could cut that gap on Sunday after seeing London rivals drop more points at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

There are still plenty of distractions for the Gunners, though, with their struggles for consistency being done few favours by the uncertainty surrounding their managerial post – with no permanent appointment made as yet following the departure of Unai Emery.