'I'm not scared' - Aubameyang calls on Arsenal to silence doubters in Naples

The Gunners will head to Napoli with a 2-0 lead following their Europa League quarter-final first leg victory at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes can send a strong message to their doubters with victory in Naples next week.

The Gunners have endured a miserable time of things away from home in 2019, winning just two games on their travels in all competitions - at Huddersfield and Blackpool.

They were brushed aside by on Sunday at Goodison Park but bounced back in style with a commanding 2-0 victory against on Thursday in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

That victory maintained Arsenal’s magnificent form at the Emirates Stadium - where they have won 10 on the bounce in the Premier League - but it is a very different story when they leave home comforts behind.

Unai Emery’s side are known as a soft touch on their travels, a view Aubameyang says can be put to bed with a positive result in the notoriously hostile San Paulo stadium next week.

“If you win there I think you send a message to everybody,” said the Gabon international. “It will be an important game and a good challenge for us.

“We know away we have some difficulties. We have to improve that.

“We will go to Napoli with a lot of confidence, everything is in our hands. We will go there to score goals and try to win the game.”

Focusing on the expected hostile atmosphere in Naples, Aubameyang added: “We already know [what to expect]. That’s football.

“All of the players, they love to play this type of game. When it’s tough and you win games, you are really satisfied after the game. And me personally, I’m not scared.

“I think we will play with confidence and I am sure we will do something, because now they have to score goals so they will attack and for sure they will leave space for us. That will be great for us.”

First half goals from Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira on Thursday were enough to put Arsenal in control of the contest at the halfway stage.

But things could have been even better for the hosts, who spurned other good chances to put the tie beyond a Napoli side who were very disappointing on the night.

Ramsey passed up the opportunity to add to his first half strike when he blazed over from close range 10 minutes from time, while Aubameyang himself sliced an effort past the post in the closing stages.

The forward - who has scored 22 times this season - admits the margin of victory could have been better, but says 2-0 is still a scoreline to be satisfied with.

“We played well and it was important to win,” he said. “I think we had a lot of chances to score more goals, but we didn’t concede and that is a good point, that’s really important.

“We talked before the game that it was important to be strong defensively and that was the key. We defended well, the strikers as well. I think we all played well.

“Now we will go to Napoli with a lot of confidence and we will go there to score goals. We will give everything and I am sure we will go through.”