Aubameyang to join Barcelona on free transfer from Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to join Barcelona on a free transfer before Monday night’s transfer deadline, bringing a permanent end to his four-year Arsenal career.

Arsenal and Barcelona had been locked in talks over a potential loan deal for the 32-year-old over the weekend, only for them to break down on Monday afternoon.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Aubameyang looks set for a switch to Camp Nou after all - with GOAL being told that the striker will join the La Liga giants on a free transfer, rather than a loan.

What’s the latest?

Talks between Arsenal and Barcelona hit a major stumbling block on Monday over what percentage of the striker’s wages - believed to be in the region of £340,000 a week - the Spanish side would cover.

It looked like the 32-year-old, who flew out to Barcelona earlier in the day, would have to return to England without a deal being done.

But an agreement has now been reached between the two clubs that will see the Gabon international join the five-time European champions permanently.

Article continues below

Sources at Arsenal insist the transfer is a ‘good deal’ for the club, despite the fact the Gunners will not receive any transfer fee for the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Aubameyang had 18 months left on his contract with the Gunners, but has not featured since early December having been banished from the squad by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach.

Further reading