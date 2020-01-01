‘Aubameyang needs to know what Arsenal will spend’ – Contract call down to ‘trust’, says Campbell

The former Gunners defender believes a prolific striker stalling on fresh terms has to be made aware of recruitment plans in north London

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to be made aware of ’s transfer plans before committing to a new contract, says Sol Campbell, with extension talks now becoming a matter of “trust”.

A prolific Gabonese frontman is yet to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium beyond the summer of 2021.

Uncertainty regarding his future has led to inevitable exit talk, with Arsenal in no position to let another key man head towards free agency.

More teams

Those in north London remain optimistic when it comes to thrashing out fresh terms, but no agreement has been reached as yet and a long-running saga continues to provide an unwelcome distraction.

Campbell believes Aubameyang needs assurances from the Gunners regarding their ambition before putting pen to paper, with the 31-year-old looking to challenge for more major silverware before hanging up his boots.

“He’s got to settle down and have a conversation with the manager and he needs to have a clear understanding of what they’re looking to spend, who they’re trying to get in,” former Arsenal defender Campbell told Stadium Astro.

“It’s going to come down to trust, can he trust the club to say, 'right we are looking for x, y and z, we’re going to bring two or three players in' and I think they’ll push us on to really challenge for the top four, or really you never know [with] the Premiership.

“He needs to sit down with his people and have a serious conversation about where the club is going in the next two or three years, because he hasn’t got five years, six years to say let’s see how it goes, he needs almost instant success now.”

Campbell added: “Sometimes you need to spend a lot of money, but, sometimes you get really lucky and have a lucky, fantastic year. You’ve got to say Leicester, they just kept on going, it does happen.

“I think he [Mikel Arteta] is trustworthy, there’s no doubt, he [Aubameyang] has to decide himself where he wants to go in his heart and soul and spirit.

“Where does he feel that, ‘If I can do it here I’ll just stay here I’ll give it a go, I believe they’re going to get two or three players in and I’ll believe in them.'

“That’s what it comes down to, no one’s got a crystal ball, it doesn’t matter, you can spend £150-200 million, it doesn’t bring you any trophies.

Article continues below

“It can probably help the profile of the players around you, but not necessarily end up winning something.

“Sometimes you’ve got to trust yourself, your own instinct and hope it matches up with the hierarchy.”

Aubameyang has remained coy when it comes to his future plans, but Arsenal need to make a decision quickly on a player who has hit 63 goals for them through 102 appearances.