Aubameyang: Arsenal captain deactivates Twitter account amid Super League debate

The 31-year-old seems to have deleted his social media account in the wake of the Super League project which has generated intense arguments globally

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has deactivated his Twitter account as the Super League project continues to generate reactions on social media.

The 31-year-old has been out of action for the Gunners following a Malaria diagnosis while on Gabon assignment.

While recovering from the illness, the news that grabbed headlines was the newly unveiled plans for a Super League in Europe – with Arsenal confirmed as one of the 12 founding members.

Irritated about how the condemned competition had taken over social media more than significant subjects like Covid-19, online abuse or racism, the 2015 African Player of the Year decided to yank off his Twitter account.

“I ain’t missed you Twitter. So, we not allowed to talk about anything? Only football and Super League? No more talking about Covid?! Or online abuse or racism...nice. Even sick (without fone), I was feeling better than now with fone (sic) let me turn it off. See u,” his last tweet read.

However, his Instagram account which boasts over 10 million followers remains active.

The Gunners’ skipper was due to meet with captains of other English elite division clubs to discuss the Super League proposals.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is set to lead an emergency meeting as the fallout from the planned new European Super League continues.

It is believed that the players, the vast majority of whom had no idea that the Super League proposal was coming, have been left puzzled by events of the last 48 hours.

Fulham and Everton have issued statements on the matter, with the Toffees condemning the “preposterous arrogance” of the supposed ‘Super League Six’.

The Premier League on Tuesday afternoon "unanimously and vigorously rejected" the proposals for a Super League and is planning to take action against the six sides [Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur] from the English top-flight that have signed up for the new European competition.

Moreover, Hapoel Ra’anana CEO Gil Cooper explained why this plan would have a negative effect on football.

“Talking from the Israeli Premier League point of view, I think it will harm all teams and nations that are not part of the Super League,” Cooper told Goal.

“It will kill the spirit of competition. Well, some will argue that this kind of thing exists in the United State of America, but I would say that theirs is unique.

“You need to promote; you need to relegate, and it is always about competing about something – this is what is acceptable in football."