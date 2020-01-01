'You don't get that atmosphere in the Premier League' - Ex-Spurs star Eriksen revels in first Milan derby victory

The Denmark playmaker has described being involved in Inter's latest meeting with AC Milan at San Siro as a "great experience"

Christian Eriksen says he was overwhelmed by the passion of the supporters inside San Siro during Sunday's Milan derby, and insists he never experienced such an atmosphere while playing in the Premier League.

Inter came back from two goals down to secure a 4-2 victory over their arch-rivals, thanks to second-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku.

Eriksen came on as a substitute to make his second appearance since joining the Nerazzurri from in a €20 million (£17m/$22m) deal during the January transfer window.

More teams

The 27-year-old regularly featured in the north London derby during his time at Spurs, and has also played in a final, but he claims to have never experienced anything quite as "special" as the Derby della Madonnina.

“It was a great experience,” Eriksen told reporters post-match.

“The first half was sad, but winning like that with a comeback was very, very special. Now I can leave the stadium with a huge smile on my face.

“The fans had prepared this huge choreography that took up the entire end of the stadium. You don’t get that atmosphere in the Premier League, partly because they’re not allowed to.

“Here, you really feel the fans pushing you on from the moment you arrive in the team bus. They are slapping their hands on the side of the vehicle, you feel their passion and understand how important this match is.”

Eriksen almost grabbed his first goal in an shirt against Milan, but he saw his long-range free-kick cannon off the crossbar after beating Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“At the start, I had thought of doing one of the free-kick routines we had studied, putting it into the crowd," the international said. "But then I saw Milan were defending very deep and we wouldn’t have much of a chance.

“I looked at Marcelo Brozovic, who told me to go for it, so I did. I really hit it well, but not well enough, seeing as it didn’t go in. Considering the way the game ended, that crossbar is not a nightmare moment, but a satisfying one.

Article continues below

“If it had gone in, that would’ve been sheer ecstasy, the cherry on a super cake.”

Eriksen added on how quickly he has settled in at Inter: “I really feel that many fans are happy I am here. That fires me up, it motivates me, it pushes me in the right direction and helps me to settle in.

"So far, everything has gone really well.”