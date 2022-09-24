A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this weekend as Atletico Ottawa face off with Cavalry FC in a crunch encounter.

With just a handful of games left until the end of the campaign, there's still plenty left on the table for several sides in the competition.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Atletico at Cavalry date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC Date: September 24, 2022 Kick-off: 10:30pm BST / 5:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Atletico at Cavalry on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

Atletico squad & team news

The math is simple for Ottawa and their hosts - the winner goes top of the Canadian Premier League, and gives their silverware prospects a shot in the arm.

But it is Atletico who are top of the table, and they know that they could open four points on Cavalry if they pull the win out of the bag.

Position Players Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

Cavalry squad and team news

Unlike their visitors, Cavalry cannot really afford for Atletico to take a win away, leaving that two-match gap in terms of games needed to close it again.

They'll hope home advantage can help edge them through to a major result today.