Atletico Madrid's Partey reveals Anfield 'dream' despite coronovirus fears

The Ghana midfielder is looking forward to playing at the defending champions' home even if fans are not allowed to attend the match

midfielder Thomas Partey says “it is a dream” for him to play at Anfield even if it is behind closed doors over coronavirus fears.

host Atletico on Wednesday in a Uefa Round of 16, second leg match amid serious concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Travelling Atletico fans will be allowed into Anfield despite the high risk of the pandemic spreading and Liverpool said they will be taking extra precautions.

More teams

For Partey, it will be a dream outing gracing Anfield and the Ghanaian said he would not mind if the match was played behind closed doors.

“As a player it is nice to play with fans, but if it is behind closed doors and it helps to lower the risk, we don't care,” said Partey as per Marca.

“We have to concentrate on our work. [Playing behind closed doors] does not depend on the players, but on the organisers. I am trying to help my team.”

Atletico will be trying to defend their 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Article continues below

“We are prepared. It is a dream for me to play against [Liverpool] at their stadium,” Partey added

“I hope it stays forever in my career. [Liverpool] are doing well. We have to be focused one hundred per cent. We know it will be difficult.”

The risk of coronavirus spreading emanates from the fact that Atletico are coming from the city of Madrid where some schools and colleges have been closed, while gatherings of more than 1, 000 people have been banned.