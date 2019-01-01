Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona crowd set record attendance for women's club football

The hosts are used to seeing a fan turnout of less than 3500, but played to a packed Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday in the Spanish capital

can now boast the highest ever attendance for a women's club football match, with Las Rojiblancas' clash against on Sunday setting a new record of 60,739.

Atleti generally play at Estadio Cerro del Espino, a 3,376-seater ground which is shared with Segunda Division side CF Rayo Majadahonda, but were given the opportunity to use the Wanda Metropolitano for their top-of-the-table clash with Barca.

The two teams were just six points apart heading into the Primera División Femenina match up, with Fran Sánchez's visitors chasing their table-topping hosts.

That point gap was reduced to three in front of the record crowd, however, with Asisat Oshoala netting the opener to take her tally to five goals in five games, while international Toni Duggan took mere minutes to add a second after her late introduction from the bench.

The 2-0 result will no doubt feel like revenge of sorts for the Catalan side, having been ousted from the cup by Atleti in mid-February – especially given the enormous turnout in the Spanish capital.

The previous record attendance for a women's club match stood at 48,121 – a Copa de la Reina clash in which Athletic Bilbao hosted Atleti, with the latter winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Angela Sosa and Aurelie Kaci back in January.

In women's football as a whole, the 1999 World Cup final still holds the overall record, with 90,185 fans turning out at the Rose Bowl in California to see the United States Women's National Team triumph over in a penalty shoot-out after the game had been tied at 0-0 following extra time.

Barca next face Lillestrom in the Women's before taking in a home clash against as they look to keep the pace with the league leaders.

Atleti, meanwhile, must dust themselves off ahead of a trip to and restore momentum as they look keep their Primera Division lead intact and build confidence before their Copa final clash with in May.