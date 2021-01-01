Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid - Who will win La Liga?

With Barcelona's most recent slump, the title race remains between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid...

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of winning their first domestic crown since 2013-14 as they sit two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid with one game left to play.

Goals from Renan Lodi and Luis Suarez in the final 10 minutes saw Atletico come from behind and claim a deserved 2-1 victory against Osasuna to remain at the top of the table last Sunday, and Nacho's solitary strike at Athletic Club was enough to keep Real Madrid in the hunt for the La Liga crown.

Barcelona were in contention until Celta Vigo came from behind to win 2-1 and end Ronal Koeman's title hopes after Lionel Messi had given Barca the lead in the penultimate round.

Who will win La Liga?



Contents

What does the La Liga table look like?

Return to top

Who will win La Liga?

With a two-point lead at the top, it's Atletico's title to lose as Madrid will be hoping for the former to drop points on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's men travel to face relegation-threatened Real Valladolid in what could be their title-winning last game. If Atletico lose of even draw, it would offer Real a chance to pick three points and win the league on account of a superior head-to-head record.

Hence, if it is to be Zinedine Zidane's last throw of the dice, then it couldn't get to be much more of a dramatic domestic finale than this when they face fellow European hopefuls Villarreal.

Return to top

Where to watch or stream the La Liga

La Liga in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook .

Return to top

La Liga fixtures

Matchday 38

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 23 9:30pm Huesca vs Valencia Facebook May 23 9:30pm Granada vs Getafe Facebook May 23 9:30pm Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Facebook May 23 9:30pm Real Madrid vs Villarreal Facebook May 23 9:30pm Elche vs Athletic Club Facebook May 23 9:30pm Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Facebook May 23 9:30pm Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Facebook May 23 9:30pm Sevilla vs Alaves Facebook May 23 9:30pm Eibar vs Barcelona Facebook May 23 9:30pm Levante vs Cadiz Facebook

Return to top

Related links