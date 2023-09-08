A new contract to be sorted?! Atletico Madrid looking to ink Argentine sensation Nahuel Molina to new deal while raising release clause

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to tie down World Cup-winner Nahuel Molina to a new contract and raise his release clause.

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reports that Atletico are in negotiations to improve the full-back's current deal which runs to 2027. As well as a salary increase the club are intent on raising Molina's buy-out clause from €30m (£25.8m/$32.1m) to €70m (£60.1m/$74.9m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Molina has become a key player for Atletico since arriving from Udinese last summer, playing more minutes for Diego Simeone last season than any other player. While defensively sound, the 25-year-old also has a habit of scoring goals. With a relatively low buy-out clause, Molina would be eyed as something of a bargain by Premier League clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAHUEL MOLINA? Though Argentina's triumph in Qatar still seems fresh in the memory, the Albiceleste have already started their 2026 World Cup campaign. Molina featured in last night's win over Ecuador in a game settled by Lionel Messi's outrageous free kick. Argentina face a trip to the infamously high altitude of La Paz to face Bolivia on Tuesday.