Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to reach towards its finale this week, as Atlanta United face Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The visitors can lock up top spot in the Eastern Conference, with a seven-point lead heading into the weekend.

But with their hosts still looking to book a place in the MLS Cup, this will be a clash that goes down to the wire.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Atlanta vs Philadelphia date & kick-off time

Game: Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Date: September 17, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Atlanta vs Philadelphia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Atlanta squad & team news

It's been a tough year down in Georgia - but the end of the road is not quite there for Atlanta, as they look to make the MLS Cup battle.

Emerson Hyndman has a quad strain, while Osvaldo Alonso is out with a torn ACL.

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Shuttleworth, Castanheira Defenders Hernandez, DeJohn, Franco, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Wiley, Washington, Campbell, Ambrose, McFadden Midfielders Sosa, Almada, Rossetto, Moreno, Sejdic, Ibarra, Alonso, Hyndman, Mulraney, Centeno Forwards Dwyer, Martinez, Araujo, Wolff, Conway

Philadelphia squad and team news

Rampant atop the table, the Union are on the move for the Supporters Shield and can lock out top spot in the Eastern Conference.

There is unlikely to be any changes for them as they seek three more points.