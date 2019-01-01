Atlanta United upset by Herediano while Sporting KC rolls past Toluca

But Atlanta responded just seven minutes later as offseason signing Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez assisted Julian Gressell to give Atlanta life and a vital away goal.

In the second half, though, Gresell was caught sleeping on a set piece, allowing Esteban Granados to turn home an Azofeifa cross to seal the home win.

Atlanta will now return to a temporary home of Fifth Third Bank Stadium for the second leg as they will host at the 10,500-seat stadium instead of their home of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kansas City ran away with a home victory over Toluca, topping the Mexican side 3-0 at Children's Mercy Park in the night's first match.

Having coasting through most of the first half, Sporting KC took the lead in the 35th minute against the 15th-place Liga MX side.

After wasting an earlier chance, Krisztian Nemeth atoned for his mistake by patiently finishing to give Sporting KC the lead just before halftime.

Seven minutes into the second half, Gerso Fernandes scores to make it 2-0, rocketing a shot into the roof of the net.

