ATK need Roy Krishna-David Williams combination to rekindle their magic

ATK cannot afford to sit back against a defensively-strong Bengaluru FC...

The credit for the manner in which booked their place in the playoffs has to be given to their strikers who have been excellent this season.

The combination of former A-League duo Roy Krishna and David Williams has worked wonders for the Kolkata-based (ISL) club

The duo was able to successfully able to recreate the magic that they delivered at the Wellington Phoenix. Last season, they ran rampant in front of goal and produced a combined total of 30 goals for the Australian club, This season, the combination has produced 19 goals and provided nine assists for ATK so far.

With ATK finding themselves going into the second leg of the ISL semi-final against Bengaluru with a 1-0 deficit, head coach Antonio Habas needs both his key players to fire in front of goal.

ATK need goals and these two players have been their best source for goals throughout the league campaign. Fijian striker Krishna alone has scored 14 goals and only Bartholomew Ogbeche (15) has scored more in the ongoing campaign.

The duo had a brilliant partnership happening before Williams was injured against FC in January. Ever since he's come back, Krishna and Williams have not really sparkled together. Make no mistake, Krishna has been going ever so strong but his combination with his strike partner has not reached the electric levels they were at before Williams' injury.

Moreover, on Sunday, Krishna was on a tight leash with Bengaluru denying him space to run into or work with which further reduced ATK's threat. Interestingly, whenever ATK have started all four of their attack-minded players together this season, they have struggled.

All four of Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Krishna and Williams have started in four matches together now. Apart from the setback on Sunday, they lost to (2-1), drew with Mumbai City FC (2-2) and won only against a struggling (3-0). It has much to do with the kind of service they have received from defence, with Agus Garcia's long balls playing a huge role.

But on Sunday, there was no Agus which meant there was no alternate supply line with restricting space to the likes of Garcia, Hernandez, Krishna and Williams.

It won't be an easy task to score against the league's best defence in the second leg. Carles Cuadrat's team was able to shut down ATK's forwards with ease with an organised defence and midfield. Moreover, during the league stage fixtures between these two teams, David Williams grabbed a goal and assist and Roy Krishna failed to score or assist.

It has been a fantastic debut for Krishna and Williams but ATK need the duo to break down the tough Bengaluru backline on Sunday.