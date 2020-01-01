AIFF president Praful Patel expects 'magic' from ATK-Mohun Bagan merger deal

AIFF president Praful Patel wished the new entity well following the announcement of the merger deal...

All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel congratulated the fans of (ISL) club and club on the successful merger deal that was announced on Thursday.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns the Kolkata-based ISL club ATK, announced that they have acquired 80 per cent shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club Pvt Ltd. The new merged entity will come into existence on June 1, 2020, and will take part in ISL from the 2020-21 season onwards.

"I congratulate the fans of legendary Mohun Bagan and ISL club ATK on the merger. I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision," Patel said.

He opined that the outcome of the deal will be fruitful for the football fraternity and wishes them well for the future.

"Personally I feel when tradition and legend come together with the right corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the newly merged entity all the very best in the future.”