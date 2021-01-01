Atanga rejects Kudus comparison after Major League Soccer move

The new Cincinnati attacker opens up on his recent move to the United States

Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga believes he has made the right decision to continue his career in the United States, amid criticism that he could have followed in the footsteps of compatriot Mohammed Kudus to join an elite club in Europe.

After three years with Danish outfit Nordsjaelland, Atanga left for Major League Soccer side Cincinnati FC, signing a three-year contract, after links to Scottish champions Rangers, Spanish side Alaves, Dutch outfit Feyenoord and Belgian duo Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

Until last season, he played together with Kudus, who joined Dutch giants Ajax last summer after impressing in the Superliga.

"Kudus is a wonderful player and wherever he is now I'm happy and proud of him. But we both are two different people and cannot have the same decision," Atanga told BBC Sport Africa.

"I decided to move to MLS because I feel it's a great league to play in. So I'm happy with my decision and excited to play for FC Cincinnati.

"Not all people think the same, some think it's a step down but I think it's another big step up towards my dream and I'm excited about that.

"My expectation with FC Cincinnati is to achieve greatness. I'm going to give everything in my power to help them.

"The American lifestyle didn't play a part in my decision to move to MLS, it's a very interesting league and I want to also be part."

Atanga joined Nordsjaelland from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy in 2018, making his league debut for the club in a 2-1 league defeat to Esbjerg.

After making a total of two elite division outings in his first term, the 20-year-old had his big breakthrough the following 2019-20 campaign where he made 34 Superliga appearances, starting in 26 of the matches, scoring seven times and providing four assists.

Last season, he made 19 appearances, starting in 10 of the matches and scoring four goals.

With the 2021 MLS term just about to kick off, Atanga and Cincinnati will be eyeing a win when they begin their adventure with an away clash with Nashville on Sunday.

The attacker is yet to be called by Ghana at international level.