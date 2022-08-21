Atalanta vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Rossoneri's showdown in Bergamo on TV in the United Kingdom and United States

AC Milan make a short journey to the north on Sunday as they face near neighbours Atalanta in Serie A. The Rossoneri kicked off their title defence last week with a 4-2 victory over Udinese and can ensure they are among the early pace-setters with another win this week in Bergamo.

Atalanta also won on the opening weekend of the new season as they emerged as victors in a 2-0 triumph over Sampdoria and will surely prove a tough test for the San Siro outfit.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Atalanta vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Atalanta vs AC Milan Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is broadcasting Atalanta versus AC Milan and fans will be able to stream it live using the BT Player service.

In the U.S., Paramount Plus (Paramount+) is showing Serie A games live throughout the 2022-23 season.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Player U.S. Paramount+ Paramount+

Atalanta squad and team news

Defenders Merih Demiral and Davide Zappacosta have been sidelined for Atalanta, but are expected to return at some point against Milan, while Ederson is on the treatment table. Ademola Lookman hit the ground running at his new club last weekend and Gian Pero Gasperini will be looking for more of the same against Milan, with pressure on Luis Muriel for a starting place.

Position Players Goalkeepers Musso, Rossi, Sportiello Defenders Toloi, Maehle, Okoli, Djimsiti, Ruggeri, Zortea, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Zappacosta, Soppy Midfielders Koopmeiners, Boga, Ederson, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pasalic Forwards Muriel, Lookman, Ilicic, Zapata

AC Milan squad and team news

Midfielder Rade Krunic was taken off in the win over Udinese with a knock and could be replaced by Sandro Tonali, who is back in action. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also unavailable for the visitors, with no sign of a speedy return in sight.