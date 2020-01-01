Aston Villa’s Samatta starts against Southampton
Mbwana Samatta has been handed a starting role for Aston Villa against Southampton in Saturday's Premier League game.
The 27-year-old forward, who joined the Villa Park in January, has started his previous three games for the Claret and Blue Army.
Samatta made his debut in the League Cup victory against Leicester City and opened his goal account against Bournemouth, although he could not save his side from defeat in the encounter.
He also featured in Villa’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and will make his fourth appearance for Dean Smith’s men against the Saints.
Here is your Aston Villa team to face Southampton! 💪— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 22, 2020
Presented by @eToro.#SOUAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/SHki0FQo2Q
Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is also in the starting XI while Egypt’s duo of Ahmed Elmohamady and Trezeguet are on the bench.
Aston Villa are one place and one point above the drop zone and will hope to clinch maximum points against Southampton to boost their relegation survival chances.