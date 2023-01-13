Aston Villa vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Villa against Leeds in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Aston Villa will be looking to bounce back from their cup disappointments when they return to Premier League action against Leeds United at Villa Park on Friday.

Villa showed signs of improvement under new boss Unai Emery as they moved to within three points of 10th placed Chelsea in the Premier League, but recently slipped up against League Two side Stevenage in the FA Cup third round and faced a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United in the Spaniard's first game in charge of The Lions.

Meanwhile, Leeds forced an FA Cup third-round replay after a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City preceded by back-to-back draws against Newcastle United (0-0) and West Ham (2-2) in the Premier League.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Leeds United Date: January 13, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 14) Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language), fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky Go.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, Universo fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Aston Villa team news & squad

Leander Dendoncker's red card against Stevenage leaves the midfielder out of Friday's tie. Matty Cash and Ludwig Augustinsson were taken off due to knocks in the same game, though the former is expected to be ready.

Otherwise, John McGinn (hamstring) and Diego Carlos (ruptured Achilles tendon) make up Villa's injury list, while the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Ashley Young, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara should all start among the changes.

Arriving from Real Betis, Alex Moreno will not play a part in this game.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Digne Midfielders Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards Ings, Watkins, Archer

Leeds United team news & squad

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will also make a host of changes from the Cardiff draw as Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Rodrigo should return to the XI.

Wilfried Gnonto should keep his place after impressing against West Ham, while an ankle injury is set to keep Crysencio Summerville out for a month.

The likes of Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas are also out injured, while Patrick Bamford has recovered from his knock.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison; Rodrigo