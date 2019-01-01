Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Midlands giants return to the top division after a three-year hiatus, meaning a renewal of long-standing rivalries with England's top clubs

Having endured play-off heartache in 2017-18, rebounded last season to secure their return to the Premier League in 2019-20.

Victory over at Wembley catapulted the seven-time league winners back into 's top division after three years in the second tier.

Villa will kick off their return to the top flight with a trip to runners-up on Saturday, August 10, with a 5.30pm BST/12.30pm ET kick-off time.

Their first home game back in the Premier League is against Bournemouth the following weekend and they then tackle at Villa Park before rounding off the opening month with a return to London to take on .

Dean Smith’s side encounter a tricky run from the end of October to the start of December as they will face , , and during that period, as well as take in a trip to .

Boxing Day brings a home date with fellow promoted side and 2020 will start with a trip to on New Year’s Day.

Villa’s final home game of the season is against and their campaign will end as it started with a trip to the capital as they will face West Ham on May 17.

Aston Villa's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Aston Villa Premier League 2019-20 fixtures