Assombalonga inspires Middlesbrough to victory over Derby County

The DR Congo international was on the scoresheet as the the Boro clinched their fifth win of the season at Riverside Stadium

Britt Assombalonga scored to help secure a 3-0 victory over in Wednesday’s Championship game.

The 27-year-old was afforded his ninth league start and made the most of the opportunity, scoring his second goal of the campaign.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after receiving a timely pass from Duncan Watmore.

Middlesbrough doubled their lead when Matthew Clarke turned the ball into his own net in the 77th minute of the encounter.

With seven minutes left to full time, Marvin Johnson sealed the victory as the Boro secured all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

Assombalonga featured for the duration of the game in his 12th Championship game of the 2020-21 season.

The victory ensured Middlesbrough moved to the seventh spot on the Championship table after gathering 21 points from 13 games.

Three goals, three points at #Boro's Riverside Stadium 🙌 #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 25, 2020

Assombalonga has been with Middlesbrough since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from .

The centre-forward has made more than 125 appearances for the Boro across all competitions and last season, he played a prominent role as they avoided relegation.

Assombalonga will hope to continue his impressive performances when Middlesbrough take on in their next league game on Saturday.