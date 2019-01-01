Asian Cup 2019: Stephen Constantine - Sunil Chhetri is the Messi of India

The English coach heaped praise on the veteran striker ahead of the crucial tie against Bahrain…

Indian national team coach Stephen Constantine was full of praise on striker Sunil Chhetri who recently overtook Lionel Messi in the number of international goals scored.

The 34-year-old has 67 goals for India and trails Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo by 18 goals. Chhetri is set to equal Bhaichung Bhutia’s record of highest appearances for India at 107.

“You compare Chhetri and Messi. I would say that he is the Messi of India. He’s a fantastic player, he keeps scoring at the international level and for his club on a regular basis. He’s been a great player for India for I don’t know how many years. I hope that continues to be this way,” said the 56-year-old.

Constantine reiterated that his side will go for three points against Bahrain in their final Group A fixture on Monday evening at the Al-Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah. However, a draw would be enough to ensure that the Blue Tigers progress into the knockout stages of the competition, a feat which they haven’t achieved since 1964.

“We will not be playing for a draw. We will go for a win. We don’t know how to play for a draw. It’s not something that is in mine or the players’ head. We are here to win,” signed off Constantine.